Business EU firms show optimism about Vietnam’s business climate in 2021 The latest Business Climate Index (BCI) unveiled by the European Chamber of Commerce (EuroCham) in Vietnam on February 3 indicates that EU companies in Vietnam ended 2020 with overall optimistic view about the country's’s business climate.

Business Vinamilk records great performance last year despite COVID-19 The Vietnam Dairy Products JSC – Vinamilk (VNM), the largest dairy company in Vietnam, posted a gain in revenue and profit in the fourth quarter of last year and the whole of 2020 despite disruptions due to COVID-19.

Business US firms eye expanding investment in HCM City More and more US businesses have been looking to pour capital into or expand their existing investment in Ho Chi Minh City, especially in hi-technology, electronics, and telecommunications, as well as other areas where the city has strengths.