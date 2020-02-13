World Thailand’s rice export faces challenges in 2020 Thailand risks losing its place as the world’s second biggest rice exporter this year thanks to weaker competitiveness and a lack of new rice varieties to cater to changing market demand.

World Infographic European Parliament ratifies EVFTA and EVIPA The European Parliament (EP) on February 12 ratified the EU-Vietnam Free Trade Agreement (EVFTA) and the EU-Vietnam Investment Protection Agreement (EVIPA).

World Indonesia strengthens local iron, steel industry to reduce imports Indonesian President Joko Widodo has instructed his cabinet members to increase the availability of raw materials for the steel and iron industry so as to support infrastructure development while slashing imports.

World Indonesia targets attracting nearly 8 billion USD in mining The Indonesian government expects to attract 7.75 billion USD in investment in the mining industry this year, a record level between 2015 and 2024, fuelled by a wave of smelter development projects.