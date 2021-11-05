Sci-Tech Vietnam – bright spot in world’s AI market Vietnam has emerged as a bright spot in the world’s artificial intelligence (AI) market, as Vietnamese representatives have continuously been invited to introduce their products and research studies at global AI events.

Sci-Tech Vietnamese firms on better footing in cyber security market The Vietnamese cyber security market, which was previously flooded with solutions developed by foreign businesses, have become more balanced, and domestic firms are tend to be on a better footing.

Sci-Tech Viettel, Da Nang to gear up ‘smart city’ project The central city of Da Nang and the Viettel Military Industry and Telecoms Group (Viettel) have agreed on a memorandum of understanding (MoU) to complete the development of Da Nang into a ‘smart city' by 2025.

Sci-Tech Priority given to digital transformation in education-training: Minister The national digital transformation programme gives top priority to the work in education and training, Minister of Information and Communications Nguyen Manh Hung said at the Q&A session on November 11, as part of the 15th National Assembly’s second sitting.