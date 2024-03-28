Establishment of Vietnamese IT business network in Japan promoted
The Vietnamese Embassy in Japan on March 28 held a get-together of Vietnamese IT enterprises in the East Asian country, providing an opportunity for them to exchange ideas, seek collaboration opportunities and discuss measures to further develop their community.
At the get-together of Vietnamese IT enterprises in Japan on March 28. (Photo: VNA)Hanoi (VNA) - The Vietnamese Embassy in Japan on March 28 held a get-together of Vietnamese IT enterprises in the East Asian country, providing an opportunity for them to exchange ideas, seek collaboration opportunities and discuss measures to further develop their community.
In his opening remarks, Ambassador Pham Quang Hieu stated that the IT sector is one of the industries with Vietnamese firms investing in Japan at the earliest time and gaining the most success among the Vietnamese business community.
He said Vietnamese IT companies have become important partners of major Japanese corporations, with many expanding their operations and establishing branches in various cities across Japan, accompanied by a growing workforce.
The diplomat noted that with Japan's projected increasing demand for IT services, Vietnamese businesses have an opportunity to continue their development and further engage in this sector, thereby making more significant contributions to the economic cooperation between the two countries, particularly in digital transformation.
Participating in the conference, leaders of prominent Vietnamese IT firms such as FPT, Rikkei, VTI, and Hachix, introduced notable collaborative projects between their companies and Japanese partners. They also exchanged experiences in developing businesses in Japan and explored opportunities to connect with demand from Vietnam.
Moreover, they discussed measures to promote the formation of a Vietnamese IT business community in Japan in the future, which is expected to be effective and collaborative for substantial growth./.