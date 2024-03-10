Ethnic people in Lai Chau preserve brocade weaving
Through many generations, the Lu ethnic people in Ban Hon commune, Tam Duong district in the northern province of Lai Chau have regarded brocade weaving as a testament to a woman’s skill, with a brocade weaving loom being an essential part of every Lu household.
Lu ethnic women have devoted themselves to brocade weaving for many years. (Photo: VNP/VNA)
Weaving looms can be found in most Lu households in Ban Hon commune. (Photo: VNP/VNA)
Lu ethnic women are responsible for the various stages of weaving, including cotton spinning. (Photo: VNP/VNA)
Visitors learn about the brocade weaving of the Lu ethnic people. (Photo: VNP/VNA)
The diligence and ingenuity of Lu ethnic women are honoured at cultural events. (Photo: VNP/VNA)