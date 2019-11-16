Musicians Coline Waters and Remy Lobbos will perform to open the European Music Festival in Hanoi on November 18 (Photo: eumusicfest.vn)

Hanoi (VNS/VNA) - The European Music Festival will return to Hanoi and Ho Chi Minh City featuring international and Vietnamese musicians from November 18 to 30.

The musicians are from Wallonie Bruxelles; Germany, Italy, the Netherlands, Austria, France and Vietnamese who will bring different genres to the festival.



From Wallonie Bruxelles, Atome will open the festival at the Vietnam Youth Theatre on November 18. Established in 2016, Atome is a French-singing electro-pop band with five members. Only singer and keyboard player Coline Waters and guitarist and vocal Remy Lobbos will perform at the concert in Hanoi.



Hungarian band Terek Jozsef and His Friends will bring and introduce 'tarogato' to local audiences, which is a woodwind instrument normally used in Hungarian folk music, in HCM City on November 19 and in Hanoi on November 20.



On November 21, a show in Hanoi by Italian group Mezzotono will feature the five members performing without any musical instruments. Instead, they will use their voices to imitate the sound of instruments and use a comical approach to encourage the audience to get involved.



Award-winning singer/songwriter Nani from the Netherlands will perform jazz in shows in HCM City and in Hanoi on November 21 and 23. She recently won the SENA Performers Award 2019 NL and the ACE Premiere Award 2019 UK.

Austrian pianist Anna Magdalena Kokits will bring her her fresh style to Hanoi on November 21 and HCM City on November 24.

On November 27 and 29, German band Ensemble Phoenix Munich will be led by art director Joel Frederiksen. Six instrumentalists will be accompanied by soprano Julla von Landsberg. The shows including 17 pieces among them works of Schütz and Monteverdi will take place in HCM on November 27 and in Hanoi on November 29.

The festival will close with a performance by French and Vietnamese musicians. Entitled Lettres De Hanoi (Letters from Hanoi), the multimedia concert will feature the latest pieces composed by Luong Hue Trinh and Jean-David Caillouët.

Artists Nguyen Xuan Son, Nguyen Minh Tam, Pablo Tognan and Doan Thanh Binh will also perform.

The shows will be held at Vietnam Youth Theatre, 11 Ngo Thi Nham Street from November 18 to 30 and at HCM Conservatory of Music, 112 Nguyen Du Street from November 19 to 28. Free tickets can be registered for at website eumusicfest.vn./.