Events held in American countries to mark Vietnam’s 77th National Day
Different events have taken place in Argentina, Mexico, and Cuba to celebrate the 77th National Day of Vietnam (September 2).
Argentinian Deputy Foreign Minister Pablo Anselmo Tettamanti (L) talks to Vietnamese Ambassador Duong Quoc Thanh at the celebration on September 9. (Photo: VNA)
Addressing a celebration on September 9, Vietnamese Ambassador Duong Quoc Thanh highlighted the milestones since the foundation of the Democratic Republic of Vietnam, now the Socialist Republic of Vietnam, on September 2, 1945.
Regarding the Vietnam - Argentina relations, he said despite difficulties caused by the COVID-19 pandemic, the two countries have been promoting their comprehensive partnership strongly.
Argentinian Deputy Foreign Minister Pablo Anselmo Tettamanti extended congratulations on the National Day of Vietnam and expressed his admiration for the country’s socio-economic achievements.
He noted amid the complex international situation, the two countries have maintained their friendship and solidarity while expanding cooperation to many potential fields and strengthening their position as important partners of each other.
He expressed his hope that both sides will further step up bilateral cooperation for the sake of the two peoples.
At another ceremony marking the National Day on September 8, Vietnamese Ambassador to Mexico Nguyen Hoanh Nam said over the last 77 years, Vietnam has received substantial support and assistance from peace-loving people and progressive forces around the world, including Mexico.
Vietnamese Ambassador to Mexico Nguyen Hoanh Nam (fourth from right) and guests pose for a photo at the ceremony on September 8. (Photo: VNA)Noting the flourishing cooperation and friendship in all spheres, he added the countries have continually supported each other at multilateral forums, including the United Nations, and that their relevant agencies are actively working to lift bilateral relations to a new level.
Fernando Gonzalez Saiffe, Director General for Asia-Pacific at the Mexican Foreign Ministry, affirmed that to his country, Vietnam is always a priority partner and a trustworthy friend.
Although bilateral trade has been thriving over the last decade and approximated 9 billion USD in 2021, the two countries have yet to fully capitalise on their cooperation potential, the official pointed out, calling for stronger partnerships in politics, economy, culture, and education to work towards a comprehensive partnership.
In Cuba, the Asian museum of the Historian Office of Havana held a literature and painting contest on Vietnam and its late President Ho Chi Minh for children.
Director of the museum Yamir Macías Aguiar said the contest, launched in July, attracted more than 50 children, most of whom were students of the Socialist Republic of Vietnam School and the Carlos Paneque school.
Vietnamese Ambassador to Cuba Le Thanh Tung emphasised that the contest helped Cuban people, especially children, learn more about the Vietnamese people’s struggle for national independence, national development process, and heartfelt sentiment towards the Cuba people./.