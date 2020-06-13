Business Thanh Hoa calls for investment of 12.5 billion USD The north central province of Thanh Hoa signed memorandum of understanda on 15 projects worth 12.5 billion USD during an investment promotion conference on June 12.

Business Banking transactions, mobile payments grow sharply in first four months Non-cash payments continue to boom in Vietnam this year as the country has seen a surge in banking transactions and mobile payments in the first four months of the year, according to an official from the State Bank of Vietnam (SBV).

Business Trade counselor advises firms on ways to optimise EVFTA Vietnamese Trade Counsellor to Germany Bui Vuong Anh has outlined important notes for domestic enterprises to make the most of the EU-Vietnam Free Trade Agreement (EVFTA).

Business Hanoi launches promotion programme to boost consumption The Hanoi Department of Industry and Trade launched a concentrated promotion programme on June 12 to promote consumption.