Vojtech Filip, Deputy Speaker of the Chamber of Deputies of the Czech Republic’s Parliament (Photo: VNA)

– The Czech Republic will be an important bridge for Vietnamese to enter the European market and bolster the Vietnam-EU trade, an official of the republic has said.In an interview with the Vietnam News Agency, Vojtech Filip, Deputy Speaker of the Chamber of Deputies of the Czech Republic’s Parliament, assessed results of his visit to Vietnam in June and the development of the multi-faceted cooperation between Vietnam and his country after the signing of the EU-Vietnam Free Trade Agreement (EVFTA) and the EU-Vietnam Investment Protection Agreement (EVIPA).He reiterated that the newly-signed pacts will benefit the two countries’ economic development and the implementation of bilateral agreements.The official noted that during his meetings with Vietnamese officials, both sides agreed on the implementation of cooperation programmes, including a programme to send more Vietnamese workers, especially nurses, to the European country.Prime Minister Nguyen Xuan Phuc also affirmed the traditional friendship and strategic relations. The two nations will promote cooperation programmes in security-defence, labour, education-training and tourism, he noted.Filip voiced his hope that the opening of the direct air route between Hanoi and Prague in October will boost tourist arrivals of the countries.He added that to bolster labour, tourism and economic-trade cooperation, the Czech Republic has stepped up the issuance of tourist visa and will simplify visa procedures for Vietnamese citizens.-VNA