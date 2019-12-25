Business Ha Nam’s industrial parks attract 50 foreign invested projects Industrial parks in the northern province of Ha Nam have attracted 67 investment projects since the beginning of this year, including 50 foreign-invested ones.

Business Trade promotion to focus on key markets Vietnam is planning to launch a 136 billion VND (5.8 million USD) trade promotion programme in 2020, focusing on expanding key markets and enabling Vietnamese firms to join global value chains.

Business Bright prospects for aquatic product exports to China Vietnam’s aquatic product exports to China rose 19.7 percent year-on-year to reach 1.1 billion USD in the first 11 months of 2019, according to the General Department of Vietnam Customs.

Business Vietnam promotes handicraft products in India The Vietnamese Trade Office in India set up a pavilion to sell handicraft products at the India International Mega Trade Fair (IIMTF), which took place in Kolkata city in West Bengal State from December 13-25.