EVN must ensure enough power for socio-economic development: PM
The primary task of Vietnam Electricity (EVN) is to ensure adequate supply of electricity for socio-economic development, Prime Minister Nguyen Xuan Phuc has said.
Prime Minister Nguyen Xuan Phuc speaks at the EVN's conference in Hanoi on December 25 (Photo: VNA)
“Power shortage is not allowed in any circumstances. This is an order that EVN must strive to fulfill,” PM Phuc said at a conference in Hanoi on December 25 to review EVN’s performance in 2019 and launch tasks for 2020.
The PM expressed his impression for Vietnam’s electricity access index in 2019, which was ranked 27th among 190 countries in the world, up 129 places, and 4th in the Association of Southeast Asian Nations (ASEAN), surpassing the target two years ahead of schedule.
However, there are some major challenges that the electricity sector has to overcome in 2020 such as water shortages in many hydropower reservoirs, the slow implementation of power projects, and the lack of fuel sources for power generation, he said.
The PM directed EVN to speed up the implementation of key electricity projects, including thermal power plants of Quang Trach 1, Quang Trach 2, Dung Quat 1, Dung Quat 3, O Mon 3, and O Mon 4; and the expansion of Hoa Binh, Yaly, and Tri An hydropower plants.
He also urged the firm to step up socialisation and acceleration of build-and-operate (BOT) projects to supply electricity, including the development of transmission lines.
According to EVN, the total power capacity of the firm and its subsidiaries is estimated at nearly 29,000 MW, making up 54 percent of the national power system.
Commercial electricity output in 2019 rose 8.9 percent year-on-year to reach 209.5 billion kWh.
In the year, the firm has put electricity projects into operation with a total output of about 1,400 MW, including two coal-fired power plants – expanded 600MW Vinh Tan 4 and 688MW Duyen Hai 3, and three solar power plants with a combined capacity of 120 MW.
EVN has also commenced the construction of 196 works and completed the connection of 192 power projects to the national grid./.