Exchange rate up 11 VND on January 19
The State Bank of Vietnam set the daily reference exchange rate at 23,152 VND per USD on January 19, up 11 VND from the previous day.
With the current trading band of +/-3 percent, the ceiling rate applied to commercial banks during the day is 23,846 VND/USD and the floor rate, 22,458 VND/USD.
The opening hour rates at some commercial banks saw a slight fluctuation.
At 8:25 am, Vietcombank listed the buying rate at 23,950 VND/USD and the selling rate at 23,160 VND/USD, both unchanged from January 18.
BIDV listed the buying rate at 22,960 VND/USD and the selling rate at 23,160 VND/USD, both unchanged from the previous day.
Meanwhile, Vietinbank cut both rates by 2 VND to 22,923 VND/USD (buying) and 23,166 VND/USD (selling)./.