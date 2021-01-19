Business Petrolimex’s profit falls to five-year low Vietnam’s largest petroleum retailer Petrolimex has reported that earned almost 1.27 trillion VND (55 million USD) in pre-tax profit in 2020, equivalent to 81 percent of this year’s target and down nearly 76 percent from 2019.

Business Vietravel Airlines ready for commercial flights The Vietnam Travel Aviation Company Limited (Vietravel Airlines), Vietnam’s sixth carrier, will open ticket sales for commercial flights starting from 1:00 on January 19.

Business Routes leading to Long Thanh airport to be built The southern province of Dong Nai will build four routes linking localities with the area of Long Thanh International Airport whose construction began earlier this month.

Business Deputy Finance Minister calls for hastening of equitisation process Deputy Minister of Finance Huynh Quang Hai has called for continuing to review existing policies to promptly identify difficulties in the equitisation of and divestment from State-owned enterprises (SOEs), stepping up enterprise renovation and raising a sense of responsibility in State management of the field.