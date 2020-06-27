Business About 1,000 companies to attend Hanoi investment conference More than 1,000 domestic and foreign investors and businesses are to attend the “Hanoi 2020 - Investment and Development Cooperation” conference, the city’s People’s Committee announced on June 26.

Business US initiates investigation into Vietnamese tyre The US Department of Commerce (DOC) has announced an investigation into alleged dumping of tyre imports from Vietnam, according to the Ministry of Industry and Trade (MoIT).

Business Bac Van Phong Special Economic Zone project halted: PM The making of the Bac Van Phong Special Economic Zone master plan in the south-central province of Khanh Hoa has been temporarily suspended following Prime Minister Nguyen Xuan Phuc’s order.

Business Ba Ria-Vung Tau focuses on making its IPs competitive Numerous suggestions for strengthening the competitiveness of industrial parks and developing model industrial parks in the southern province of Ba Ria-Vung Tau were discussed at a seminar held in the province on June 25.