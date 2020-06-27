Exhibition spotlights advanced advertising technologies
The Vietnam International Advertising Equipment and Technology Exhibition (VIETAD 2020) is underway at the Hanoi International Exhibition Center, introducing latest technologies of the industry.
At the event (Photo: VNA)
The annual event, organised by the Vietnam Advertising Association, the HCM City Advertising Association and the Dong Nam Advertising and Commercial Promotion JSC, is taking place in conjunction with the Vietnam International Packaging, Label, Thermal Transfer, Printing Technology Equipment and Supplies Exhibition 2020 (VPSE 2020).
Both exhibitions consist of 180 stalls that display and run demos of advanced machines and equipment.
According to the organiser, the 11th VIETAD this year aims at catering to information demand of firms across sectors. It offers a good opportunity for domestic and foreign organisations and enterprises to seek partners, transfer technologies, and develop business, contributing to increasing the quality and competitiveness of products.
It lasts until June 28 and is scheduled to run at the Phu Tho Indoor Sports Stadium in Ho Chi Minh City from August 6 to 9./.