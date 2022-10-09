Experts suggests solutions to develop farm produce, rural tourism in Mekong Delta
Training on free trade agreements are among the measures suggested for the development of the farm produce market and rural tourism in the Mekong Delta.
Can Tho (VNA) –
The region is a key agricultural development area for the country, making up 32% of GDP of Vietnam’s agricultural sector.
According to Nguyen Van Hong, Vice Chairman of the Can Tho People’s Committee, despite such potential, the average income of people, especially farmers, in the region remains low. Local agricultural products are mainly exported raw, with a large post-harvest loss rate recorded. Meanwhile, its tourism is still fragmented.
While the region’s infrastructure has yet to meet development requirements, a lack of high-quality human resources is considered a major obstacle for the Mekong Delta to develop agriculture and rural tourism.
Participating experts, at a recent conference on the matter, said local educational facilities must shake up their training programmes to catch up with the current demand and suggested the Ministry of Education and Training set up a suitable mechanism and policy for the development of a high-quality workforce for the region.
At the event (Photo: VNA)Prof. Andreas Stoffers, Country Director of the Friedrich Naumann Foundation for Freedom in Vietnam, emphasised the role of the Vietnamese Government in promoting agricultural enterprises’ quick action to take advantage of the EU-Vietnam Free Trade Agreement (EVFTA).
On that basis, the Mekong Delta will have the chance to attract more high-quality investments and quality knowledge transfer from the EU. In addition, local agricultural companies will benefit from the bloc’s high-quality goods and services. Capitalising on these advantages will promote the delta’s integration into the global agricultural value chains.
Experts said incorporating tourism into the value chain of farming products in the region is the way forward. However, it is necessary to orient rural tourism development towards sustainability and responsibility, they noted./.