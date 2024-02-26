Exploring dragon motifs in Dong Ho folk paintings
Dragon motifs have been preserved and creatively expanded upon by folk painting artists in Dong Ho village in Song Ho Ward, Thuan Thanh town, Bac Ninh province, enriching the traditional folk paintings with new themes.
Dragon paintings made specifically for those born in the Year of the Dragon. (Photo: VNA)
An ancient dragon procession painting (left) and a similar new artwork. (Photo: VNA)
Meritorious artisan Nguyen Thi Oanh works on a dragon painting. (Photo: VNA)
A dragon symbol in a Dong Ho folk painting. (Photo: VNA)
Those who create Dong Ho paintings still diligently preserve and practice their craft. (Photo: VNA)