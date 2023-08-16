Expo spotlights Vietnamese products
At a stall in the expo, which showcases a wide range of goods from the sectors of processed food, garment-textile, footwear, handicrafts, cosmetics, and tourism, among many others. (Photo: VNA)HCM City (VNA) – A three-day trade fair focusing on made-in-Vietnam products opened in Ho Chi Minh City on August 16, as part of the municipal "Vietnamese people prioritise Vietnamese goods" campaign.
Featuring over 280 booths by 150 domestic firms, the event is showcasing a wide range of goods from the sectors of processed food, garment-textile, footwear, handicrafts, cosmetics, and tourism, among many others.
The expo offers a venue for trade connection and networking among the business and consumer communities.
The annual event aims to encourage enterprises’ participation in the campaign, facilitate the promotion of local brands, and improve the value and standard of Vietnamese products./.