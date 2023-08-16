Business China accelerates investment in Vietnam Surpassing Japan, China now ranks third among the countries and territories with significant investments in Vietnam since the beginning of the year.

Business Social policy credit helps ensure people’s livelihood, development The Ho Chi Minh National Academy of Politics (HCMA) and the Bank for Social Policies on August 16 co-organised a workshop on the role of social policy credit in ensuring the livelihood and development of people, especially the poor and other social policy beneficiaries.

Business Vietnam emerging a big player on Israel’s investment map: Minister With the recently-signed bilateral free trade agreement (FTA), Vietnam begins to be a big player on Israel’s investment map, Israeli Minister of Economy and Industry Nir Barkat affirmed on August 16.

Business EVFTA facilitates Vietnamese goods' entry into French market: official The European Union – Vietnam Free Trade Agreement (EVFTA) which took effect in August 2020, has created significant positive impacts on Vietnam's exports to France, according to Vu Anh Son, head of the Trade Office of Vietnam in France.