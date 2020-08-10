Business UPCOM-listed companies largely rely on joint ventures Some UPCOM-listed companies are enjoying stable earnings brought by joint ventures they established with foreign partners, but their core businesses remain insignificant.

Business PetroVietnam posts profit of over 430 million USD despite twin crises The Vietnam Oil and Gas Group (PetroVietnam) still enjoyed profit of more than 10 trillion VND (430.6 million USD) and contributed over 38 trillion VND to the State budget in the first seven months of 2020 despite Vietnam being hit by COVID-19.