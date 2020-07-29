Business Start-ups discuss ways to overcome COVID-19 The complicated developments of the COVID-19 pandemic in Vietnam as well as around the world has had large influence among enterprises, especially start-ups.

Business Vietnam, Argentina boost economic, trade cooperation An online conference on Vietnam – Argentina cooperation, particularly in trade and economy, took place on July 28 with the participation of officials from Argentina’s foreign ministry and large provinces and cities.

Business Reference exchange up 5 VND on July 29 The State Bank of Vietnam set the daily reference exchange rate at 23,216 VND per USD on July 29, up 5 VND from the previous day.