Seven-month agro-forestry-aquaculture export reaches 22.3 billion USD
Processing shrimps for export (Photo: VNA)
Hanoi (VNA) – The export turnover of agriculture, forestry and aquaculture in the first seven months of 2020 was estimated at 22.3 billion USD, a decrease of 2.8 percent year-on-year.
Of which, the group of major farm produce earned 10.4 billion USD, down 4 percent and aquatic products 4.4 billion USD, decreasing by 6.4 percent. Meanwhile, major forestry products brought home 6.5 billion USD, up 6.7 percent.
In the reviewed period, although many export items saw decreases in turnover over the same period in 2019, increases were recorded in the export of rice, vegetables, cassava, shrimp, timber and wood products, cinnamon, and rattan products.
The country raked in 1.9 billion USD from rice in the period, up 10.9 percent, while earnings from cassava surged 101.8 percent to 107 million USD.
The export turnovers of wooden products, shrimp, and rattan and sedge products respectively reached 4.5 billion USD, nearly 2 billion USD, and 305 million USD, increasing by 9 percent, 12.1 percent, and 14.7 percent.
China remained the biggest importer of Vietnamese agro-forestry-aquaculture products in the last 7 months, accounting for a market share of 24.1 percent with a total value of nearly 5.4 billion USD, down 11.1 percent compared to the same period last year./.