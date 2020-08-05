Business Vietnam receives positive global exports outlook Vietnam is expected to continue growing its share of global exports despite decline amid the resurgence in the COVID-19 pandemic after three months of no local transmissions, according to an HSBC report.

Business Vietsovpetro exploits 500 million cubic metres of gas at Thien Ung field The Russia-Vietnam oil and gas joint venture (Vietsovpetro) has pumped up 500 million cubic metres of gas from Thien Ung field, which has been in operation since late 2016.

Business New power pricing mechanism to be applied next year The common retail power price is expected to be applied at the beginning of next year together with the current tiered pricing mechanism, said Deputy Minister of Industry and Trade Do Thang Hai.