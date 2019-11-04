Business VN-Index forecast to keep upward trend The VN-Index is expected to enter an uptrend towards a new resistance zone after successfully penetrating the psychological resistance mark of 1,000 points, analysts said.

Business Reference exchange rate continues downward trend from previous week The State Bank of Vietnam (SBV) set the daily reference exchange rate at 23,135 VND per USD on November 4, down 3 VND from the last working day of previous week (November 1).

Business New air routes launched between Vietnam, Thailand Prime Minister Nguyen Xuan Phuc attended the launching ceremonies of new air routes between Vietnam and Thailand on November 2, on the occasion of his attendance at the 35th summit of the Association of Southeast Asian Nations (ASEAN) and related summits in Bangkok.