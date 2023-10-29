Exquisite art of Cham brocade weaving
-
Traditional brocade weaving is not only a source of pride for Cham ethnic minority people, but also plays an indispensable role in their material and spiritual lives. (Photo: Vietnam+)
-
For nearly half a century, Mr Mohamad’s family in Chau Phong commune have dedicated themselves to preserving and presenting traditional products to domestic and foreign tourists. (Photo: Vietnam+)
-
Each step of the weaving process requires the skilled hands of artisans, as they invest considerable time and effort in creating exquisite, high-quality products. (Photo: Vietnam+)
-
Mr. Mohamad has a long-term vision of blending the preservation of traditional crafts with tourism, aiming to showcase the exceptional allure of Cham brocade to visitors. (Photo: Vietnam+)
-
In addition to specialising in making sarongs and bandanas, Mr. Mohamad also ventures into crafting new brocade patterns in myriad vibrant colours, fashioning them into diverse handbag designs to cater to the varying tastes of tourists. (Photo: Vietnam+)