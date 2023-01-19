External information service contributes to national achievements: Minister
Collectives and individuals honoured for their outstanding performance in the external information work. (Photo: VNA)
Speaking at a New Year meeting with domestic press agencies in Hanoi on January 19, the minister lauded press agencies for their innovations in promoting the country, people and culture of Vietnam, guidelines and policies adopted by the Party and the State, and Vietnam’s stances to international friends.
They have played an important part in raising the country’s role and reputation in the international arena, and mobilising public support for external relations, Son said, expressing his hope that they will continue their support and coordination on the diplomatic front this year.
On behalf of the press agencies, Deputy Director General of the national radio broadcaster Voice of Vietnam (VOV) Ngo Minh Hien praised the ministry for its achievements in 2022, and affirmed that the agencies will maintain their companionship with the ministry in the external information service and work harder to promote a Vietnam of innovations.
On this occasion, Son presented the ministry’s certificates of merit to a number of collectives and individuals in recognition of their outstanding performance in the work, contributing to Vietnam’s successes in assuming the non-permanent membership of the United Nations Security Council for the 2020-2021 tenure./.