Business Boosting disbursement of public investment in transport sector The Minister of Transport recently requested the establishment of a special working group to boost the disbursement of public investment capital for projects in the transport sector.

Business SHB to transfer 100 percent of capital in SHB Finance to Thailand's Krungsri SHB has signed agreements to transfer charter capital at SHbank Finance Company Limited (SHB Finance) to Bank of Ayudhya in Thailand, commonly known as Krungsri – a strategic member of the Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group (MUFG).

Business Vietnamese businesses advised grasping new trend to increase exports to Spain As the COVID-19 pandemic has changed the consumption habits of Spaniards to be interested in products related to strengthening their health, Vietnamese enterprises can take an opportunity to have appropriate export orientations to this market, according to Vietnam’s Trade Office in Spain.

Business US investors pin high hopes on Vietnamese market US companies are seeing Vietnam as a "land of hope" following US Vice President Kamala Harris's visit to the Southeast Asian nation from August 24-26, reported the Vietnam Investment Review.