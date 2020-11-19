FDI inflow in real estate rises four times in Q3
New foreign direct investment (FDI) in the real estate sector increased four times quarter-on-quarter to 2.35 billion USD in the third quarter, according to statistics of the Ministry of Planning and Investment.
Illustrative image (Photo: VNA)
Hanoi (VNA) – New foreign direct investment (FDI) in the real estate sector increased four times quarter-on-quarter to 2.35 billion USD in the third quarter, according to statistics of the Ministry of Planning and Investment.
The FDI inflow in the sector in the first three quarters of this year added to 3.2 billion USD, accounting for 15 percent of the total figure.
The Construction Ministry said despite the double impact by the return of the COVID-19 pandemic in July and the low season in the seventh lunar month which is considered a “bad luck” period, the surge in FDI in the sector is a positive signal.
According to the ministry, most businesses in the real estate sector have resumed operation after two waves of COVID-19. They have taken measures to approach customers, and even look to new areas to anticipate the shift in the FDI flow and the trend of urbanization outside major cities./.
The FDI inflow in the sector in the first three quarters of this year added to 3.2 billion USD, accounting for 15 percent of the total figure.
The Construction Ministry said despite the double impact by the return of the COVID-19 pandemic in July and the low season in the seventh lunar month which is considered a “bad luck” period, the surge in FDI in the sector is a positive signal.
According to the ministry, most businesses in the real estate sector have resumed operation after two waves of COVID-19. They have taken measures to approach customers, and even look to new areas to anticipate the shift in the FDI flow and the trend of urbanization outside major cities./.