Business Tax from e-commerce activities increases Tax declared from e-commerce activities had been increasing, reported the General Department of Taxation.

Business Vinh Phuc sees RoK investors as key: Official Vinh Phuc province views localities and businesses in the Republic of Korea (RoK) as its partners of top importance and a key factor in its international integration strategy, Hoang Thi Thuy Lan, Secretary of the Vinh Phuc Party Committee, has said.

Business Vietnam, US eye stronger trade ties Vietnam and the US will step up the establishment of production chains and market connectivity to ensure balanced and sustainable development, a forum in HCM City on November 18 heard.

Business Over 189.5 million USD mobilised from Government bonds The State Treasury on November 18 mobilised over 4.4 trillion VND (about 189.56 million USD) through Government bond (G-bond) auctions on the Hanoi Stock Exchange (HNX).