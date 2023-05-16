Illustrative photo (Photo:consosukien.vn)

Ottawa (VNA) – The Vietnamese fellow-countryman association in Toronto, Canada, has organised a gathering on the occasion of the 50th anniversary of Vietnam - Canada diplomatic relations and its 16th founding anniversary.

The gathering attracted nearly 500 people, most of them from the northern city of Hai Phong and the northeastern province of Quang Ninh. It’s the biggest get-together that has been organised after the COVID-19 pandemic.

Interim president of the association Ta Thi Hue said that the association aims to connect communities across the country and especially those from Hai Phong city. The event was also held to celebrate the 68th anniversary of the city’s Liberation Day.

She said over the past time, the association has helped connect people who are doing business and living in Canada. Through its activities, overseas Vietnamese people have opportunities to meet, exchange, and share business experiences, thereby tightening solidarity and looking towards the homeland.

Through the Vietnamese Embassy in Ottawa, the Vietnam Red Cross Society, organisations, and individuals at home, the association has donated to charity funds.

Speaking at the event, Vietnamese Ambassador to Canada Pham Cao Phong said that the association's activities proved the growth of the association, particularly in supporting overseas Vietnamese and reinforcing their solidarity./.