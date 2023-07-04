Business HCM City to build seven new logistic centres The southern economic hub of Ho Chi Minh City will build seven new logistic centres from now to 2025, the municipal People’s Committee said on July 3.

Business Hanoi CPI up 1.22% The June consumer price index (CPI) in Hanoi increased 0.11% month on month, and climbed 1.22% in the first half of this year compared to the same period last year, reported the Hanoi Statistics Office.

Business Reference exchange rate down 1 VND on July 4 The State Bank of Vietnam set the daily reference exchange rate at 23,804 VND/USD on July 4, down 1 VND from the previous day.