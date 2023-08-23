The event was among activities marking the 50th anniversary of the two countries’ diplomatic ties and the official visit to Vietnam by Minister for Foreign Affairs Penny Wong.

In her remarks, Minister Wong said Vietnam owns a developed culinary culture while the development history of Australia is the confluence of many cultures and religions.

“Taste of Australia” was an occasion to introduce the identities of Australian cuisine to Vietnamese people and international friends.

Famous Vietnamese-Australian chef and restaurateur Luke Nguyen was in charge of the menu at the festival./.

VNA