Videos Yen Bai preserving ethnic minority cultures A recent national cultural conference outlined the key tasks in reviving and developing Vietnamese culture amid the country’s integration process. In response, the northern province of Yen Bai is working on a number of measures to preserve and promote the cultural values of local ethnic minority groups.

Culture - Sports Indian classical dance impresses Dak Lak audience An art programme spotlighting Kuchipudi – one of the 10 classical dance styles of India – took place in the Central Highlands province of Dak Lak on August 16 evening, as part of the ongoing Namaste Vietnam Festival held by the Consulate General of India in Ho Chi Minh City.

Videos Promoting cultural values among ethnic minority youth ​ A cultural festival for young people was held by the Kon Tum Provincial Youth Union from August 12 -14, bringing together more than 200 participants. The event is one of the efforts to preserve and promote traditional cultural values among young generations in the province.

Culture - Sports Bac Giang works on leveraging heritage conservation, promotion Authorities in Bac Giang province have so far spent more than 240 billion VND (9.9 million USD) on renovating and preserving over 100 historical relics, as part of the 2021-2025 plan for the work.