Entitled “the quintessence of Vietnamese cuisine”, the Hanoi Culinary Space 2023 aims to promote the city’s culinary value as a unique tourism product to visitors.

It will be divided into spaces for introducing Hanoi traditional and international cuisine, and typical dishes of different regions in Vietnam; and especially a space to promote Michelin-winning culinary establishments and the capital's culinary tourism destinations.

The highlight of the event will be a space for Hanoi’s ‘pho’ (Vietnamese noodle soup), with some famous brands to be introduced./.

VNA