Quintessence of Hanoi cuisine promoted
The Hanoi Culinary Space 2023 will be held from September 29 to October 1, as part of the activities to mark the capital city’s 69th Liberation Day (October 10).
Entitled “the quintessence of Vietnamese cuisine”, the Hanoi Culinary Space 2023 aims to promote the city’s culinary value as a unique tourism product to visitors.
It will be divided into spaces for introducing Hanoi traditional and international cuisine, and typical dishes of different regions in Vietnam; and especially a space to promote Michelin-winning culinary establishments and the capital's culinary tourism destinations.
The highlight of the event will be a space for Hanoi’s ‘pho’ (Vietnamese noodle soup), with some famous brands to be introduced./.