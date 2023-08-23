The Vietnamese capital was mentioned first in the list, which also includes Seoul of the Republic of Korea, Tokyo (Japan), Singapore, and Kaohsiung in China’s Taiwan.

According to the website, Hanoi boasts Michelin Star restaurants, Gia and Hibana owned by Koki and Tam Vi.

At Gia, Chef Sam Tran creates a rotating, seasonal contemporary Vietnamese menu, Hibana by Koki serves Japanese cuisine at an intimate 14-seat counter with ingredients flown in twice a week from Japan. Meanwhile, Tam Vi is focused on northern Vietnamese dishes like ham with snails and crab soup with Malabar spinach.

“These eateries which were awarded the prestigious Michelin star in June 2023 serve beautifully crafted dishes and exceptional culinary experiences that are worth stopping by on a trip to Vietnam,” the website said./.

VNA