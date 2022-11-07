The festival aims to preserve and promote the cultural identity of the Khmer people.

It attracted some 2,000 Khmer artisans, artists, and religious dignitaries from 12 southern provinces.

The festival includes many cultural, sports and tourism activities bearing the identity of the Khmer people in Vietnam’s south. Among them are introductions and displays of traditional culture such as cuisine and outfits.

Other activities promoting local culture and tourism include traditional Ngo (Khmer boat) races and introductions to local destinations and tours.

The festival also demonstrates the Party and State’s interest in preserving and developing the cultural values of ethnic minority groups in this era of international cultural integration./.

VNA