Culture - Sports RoK artist releases new MV promoting Vietnam’s tourism Famous tourist attractions across Vietnam like the sand dunes in Ninh Thuan province, Sa Pa in Yen Bai province and the Dragon Bridge in Da Nang city have been featured in the new music video by artist Joseph Kwon of the Republic of Korea (RoK).

Culture - Sports Miss Tourism World 2022 to promote Vietnamese tourist destinations The final round of the Miss Tourism World 2022, themed “Bringing the world to Vietnam” will be held from November 28 to December 3, with activities spanning many Vietnamese tourist attractions in Hanoi, Ninh Binh, Phu Tho, Son La, and Vinh Phuc.