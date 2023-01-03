Fewer storms to hit Vietnam this year
Vietnam is forecast to face fewer storms and tropical depressions in 2023 than in previous years, according to the Vietnam Meteorological and Hydrological Administration.
Hanoi (VNA) – Vietnam is forecast to face fewer storms and tropical depressions in 2023 than in previous years, according to the Vietnam Meteorological and Hydrological Administration.
Meanwhile, the Vietnam Disaster Management Authority under the Ministry of Agriculture and Rural Development (MARD) said up to 1,057 natural disasters hit the country last year, leaving 175 dead and causing economic losses of some 19.5 trillion VND (828.55 million USD), up 1.6 times and 3.4 times year-on-year, respectively.
MARD Minister Le Minh Hoan, who is also deputy head of the Standing Committee of the National Steering Committee for Natural Disaster Prevention and Control, said that to reduce risks and damage caused by natural disasters, all authorities should perfect the legal system for the work.
They should develop appropriate strategies and warning maps, perform forest protection, and control investment in construction projects for climate change, he suggested.
They should also ensure the quality of early warnings and forecasting to proactively prevent and minimise damage.
To improve forecasting, the hydro meteorological sector has extended the time limit for weather forecasting and warning for natural disasters to 10 days.
Seasonal forecasting period has also been also extended. The sector has a newsletter identifying natural disasters, issued twice a year.
Forecasts for storms and tropical depressions are issued three or five days in advance, forecasts for heavy rain two or three days, and warnings for thunderstorms released from 30 minutes to two hours in advance. Severe cold spells are forecast five to seven days in advance./.