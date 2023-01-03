Environment 4.0-magnitude earthquake shakes Hoa Binh A 4.0-magnitude earthquake struck Da Bac district in the northwestern province of Hoa Binh on December 29, but no damage or casualties were reported, according to the Earthquake Information and Tsunami Warning Centre under the Vietnam Academy of Science and Technology’s Institute of Geophysics.

Environment Fees charged for recycling to take effect in 2024 The Ministry of Natural Resources and Environment (MONRE) is developing a legal document to specify fees for recycling products and packages, which is expected to be applicable in 2024.

Environment Binh Phuoc residents take action to protect forests Thousands of hectares of forest in Bu Dop district in the southern province of Binh Phuoc are being better managed and protected thanks to the cooperation of residents and authorities.

Environment Multilateral cooperation forms backbone of biodiversity conservation: official Cooperation among economic sectors, public and private sectors, domestic and international conservation organisations, as well as central and local authorities, will become the backbone of biodiversity conservation efforts, an official has said.