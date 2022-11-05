Sympathy offered to Philippines over damage caused by storm Nalgae
President Nguyen Xuan Phuc on November 4 sent a message of sympathy to his Philippine counterpart Ferdinand Romualdez Marcos over the huge losses in human lives and property in many localities of the Philippines caused by storm Nalgae.
Rescue force searches for missing people after the storm (Photo: AFP/VNA)
The same day, Foreign Minister Bui Thanh Son also offered his sympathy to his Philippine counterpart Enrique Manalo.
Nalgae is the 16th tropical cyclone to lash the Philippines this year. At least 150 people died, and several dozens of others remain unaccounted for as the severe tropical storm triggered flash floods and landslides in many parts of the country./.