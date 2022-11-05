Politics Singapore ,Vietnam reaffirm defence relations Vietnam and Singapore reaffirmed their warm and friendly defence relations as well as their commitment to enhance bilateral defence cooperation at the 13th Singapore-Vietnam Defence Policy Dialogue (DPD) held in Singapore on November 4.

Politics WB ready to help Vietnam with sustainable economic development Vietnam should come up with solutions to bring benefits for short, mid and long-terms, helping the economy to develop stronger towards becoming a high-income country by 2045, said Global Director of the World Bank (WB) Group's Macroeconomics, Trade and Investment Global Practice Marcello de Moura Estevão Filho.

Politics Vietnam, Laos share mass mobilisation experience Deputy head of the Party Central Committee’s Commission for Mass Mobilisation Nguyen Lam held talks with visiting Vice Chairman of the Lao Front for National Construction (LFNC) Central Committee Chanthavong Sene Amatmontry in Hanoi on November 4 to share mass mobilisation experience.