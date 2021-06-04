Health Additional 96 domestic cases of COVID-19 recorded An additional 102 COVID-19 cases, including 96 domestically-transmitted infections, were reported in Vietnam over the past six hours to 12pm on June 3, raising the total number of patients to 7,972, said the Ministry of Health.

Health HCM City asked to use IT in COVID-19 prevention and control The National Steering Committee for COVID-19 Prevention and Control has ordered Ho Chi Minh City’s authorities to soon apply information technology such as automatic switchboards calling local residents to ask about symptoms of cough and fever for timely collection of samples for COVID-19 testing.

Health Vietnam confirms 57 more COVID-19 cases Vietnam recorded 57 more cases of COVID-19 over the last 12 hours to 6:00am on June 3, including 56 domestically-transmitted and one imported, according to the Ministry of Health.