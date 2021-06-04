Fifty-two COVID-19 cases added to national tally
Disinfecting Van Trung Industrial Park in Bac Giang (Photo: VNA)Hanoi (VNA) – Vietnam recorded additional 52 COVID-19 cases over the past 12 hours to 6am on June 4, mainly in Bac Giang and Bac Ninh provinces.
According to the Health Ministry, among the new infections, 35 were reported in Bac Giang, 14 in Bac Ninh, two in Hanoi and one in Thai Binh.
The national tally now stands at 8,115, including 6,577 domestic and 1,538 imported cases.
Among active patients receiving treatment, 196 have tested negative for SARS-CoV-2 once, 84 twice and 89 thrice.
People nationwide are advised to strictly follow the Ministry of Health’s 5K message: khau trang (facemask), khu khuan (disinfection), khoang cach (distance), khong tu tap (no gathering), and khai bao y te (health declaration).
Those having suspected symptoms, for example, fever, cough and shortness of breath, are recommended to call the ministry’s hotline 1900 9095 for assistance and support./.