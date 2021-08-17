Firms get help to partner with Amazon to fuel export
Some special cooperation programmes are being carried out by the Ministry of Planning and Investment (MPI) with a view to helping Vietnamese enterprises boost exports via e-commerce giant Amazon.
The Amazon logo at a distribution centre in New York city, the US (Photo: AFP/VNA)Hanoi (VNA) – Some special cooperation programmes are being carried out by the Ministry of Planning and Investment (MPI) with a view to helping Vietnamese enterprises boost exports via e-commerce giant Amazon.
The MPI’s National Innovation Centre (NIC) recently had a working session with Gijae Seong, Country Manager for Amazon Global Selling Vietnam, to discuss cooperation to help put Vietnamese products on e-commerce platforms of Amazon, according to Dau tu (Vietnam Investment Review).
In the first of the three programmes to be implemented by NIC, the two sides will directly assist enterprises to carry out business activities on Amazon, with 50 companies to be selected to get assistance.
In the second, they will work together to organise export and brand building-related activities on Amazon. An array of workshops and webinars will take place to share information and talk business and export chances.
In the third programme, Amazon will send experts to provide information and training to help local firms export goods via its platforms.
NIC Director Vu Quoc Huy said the centre is helping enterprises export their products via e-commerce platforms, and it believes that Amazon is a suitable partner on the path to realising its target.
Apart from working with NIC, Amazon is also coordinating with the MPI’s Enterprise Development Agency to carry out the 90-Day Amazon Launchpad progamme, which supports Vietnamese businesses, especially small- and medium-sized ones, to boost overseas shipments via e-commerce and build up their brands in the international market.
Gijae Seong said Vietnam boasts certain advantages, elaborating that it is gradually becoming a manufacturing workshop of not only Southeast Asia but also the whole world, and that its products sold on the international selling platform of Amazon have grasped attention.
He added his firm is planning to invest more in its personnel in Vietnam. Apart from the existing offices in Hanoi and Ho Chi Minh City, it is set to expand its presence to other localities such as the central city of Da Nang.
Once put on sale on this global e-commerce giant’s platforms, Vietnamese goods will have opportunities to access more than 300 million buyer accounts and 200 million Prime members in 15 large markets, including the US, Canada, the UK, Germany, France, the Netherlands, Sweden, Japan, and Singapore./.