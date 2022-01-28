They said the impressive coverage of Covid-19 vaccine has provided a particularly important basis for Vietnam to accelerate economic recovery and reopen the aviation and tourism sectors to international friends.



The country has been piloting the hosting of international tourists in seven localities, but this pilot program has served only 8,500 visitors over the last two months, they said, pointing to strict procedures and calling for regulations and policies to be swiftly aligned to the new context.



Apart from the restoration of all unilateral and bilateral visa exemption and e-visa program, the businesses recommended the Government consider expanding the visa exemption to tourists from the key and strategic markets such as the entire Europe, Australia, and North America.



They also appealed for extending the visa exemption duration from 14 days to 30 days to match the trend towards longer holidays./.

VNA