Business State Bank of Vietnam to keep policy rates steady in 2024: UOB With the pace of economic activities on the mend and inflation rates already easing below the target level, the State Bank of Vietnam (SBV) will maintain its refinancing rate at the current level of 4.5% to support economic recovery, the United Overseas Bank (UOB) said in a report.

Business Shrimp exports to reach 3.4 billion USD in 2023: VASEP Vietnam’s shrimp exports in the first 11 months of 2023 are estimated at 3.15 billion USD, a decrease of 22% year on year, the Vietnam Association of Seafood Exporters and Producers (VASEP) has reported.

Business Tay Ninh’s economy to grow 5.5% this year The gross regional domestic product (GRDP) of the southern province of Tay Ninh is expected to grow 5.5% this year to reach 59.23 trillion VND (2.44 billion USD), the municipal People’s Committee reported.

Business Cashew exporters from Ivory Coast explore cooperative opportunities with Binh Phuoc A delegation from the Cashew Exporters Association of Ivory Coast (AEC-CI) held a working session with representatives from the Cashew Association of Binh Phuoc province on December 7 on cooperation possibilities between the two sides.