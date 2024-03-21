Culture - Sports Event in Denmark introduces Vietnam, bilateral relations The Vietnamese Embassy in Denmark coordinated with the Denmark-Vietnam Friendship Organisation (DAVIFO) to hold an event on March 20 to introduce the Southeast Asian country and Vietnam-Denmark relations to teachers and students of Slotshaven High School in Holbaek.

Culture - Sports Unique festival of Tay ethnic group in Cao Bang Through the ups and downs of history, the Nang Hai Festival of the Tay ethnic group in Tien Thanh commune, Quang Hoa district, in Cao Bang province has been carefully preserved and promoted.

Culture - Sports Vietnam, Belgium promote cooperation on physical training, sports Dang Ha Viet, Director of the General Department of Sports and Physical Training (GDSPT) under the Ministry of Culture, Sports and Tourism, on March 19 held a working session with Alain Goudsmet, Chairman of Mentally Fit Global of Belgium to discuss cooperation in the field of physical training and sports.

Culture - Sports Festivals playing role as tourism booster in Dien Bien Home to 19 ethnic groups with various cultural festivals, the northwestern province of Dien Bien is tapping its strengths in this regard to lure more tourists.