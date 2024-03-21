First HCM City International Film Festival 2024 slated for April
Ho Chi Minh City will host its first-ever International Film Festival (HIFF 2024) from April 6 to 13, bringing together nearly 200 filmmakers, directors, and actors from around the world.
A screenshot of the website of the International Film Festival. (HIFF 2024).
Anticipated to give a boost to the country’s vibrant film market, the event has selected "Boléro" by French director Anne Fontaine on classical music as the opening work, marking its first-ever screening in Asia. Apart from the main competition categories, symposiums and exhibitions will be organised within its framework.
According to local actress and film producer Truong Ngoc Anh, with its diverse activities, the event serves not only as a platform to promote films but also to showcase tourism, culture, and the people of the southern metropolis. It provides an opportunity for young filmmakers to connect with producers, investors, and bring their potential projects to life.
Deputy Director of the municipal Department of Culture and Sports Nguyen Thi Thanh Thuy stated that the festival will be an opportunity to introduce high-quality Vietnamese cinematic works, affirming their position and reputation on the world cinema map./.