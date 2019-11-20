First Vietnamese factory inaugurated in Cuba
Thai Binh investment trading group has inaugurated a plant making baby diapers and sanitary napkins at the Mariel special development zone in Cuba.
The baby diapers and sanitary napkins production plant is located at the Mariel special development zone in Cuba. (Photo: VNA)
Havana (VNA) – Thai Binh investment trading group has inaugurated a plant making baby diapers and sanitary napkins at the Mariel special development zone in Cuba.
This is the first Vietnamese factory in Cuba.
Speaking at the inaugural ceremony on November 19, Chairman of the group Tran Thanh Tu said the plant was built on 10,000 square metres, with the initial investment of 9.3 million USD.
It is designed with two production lines using advanced technology and able to produce 120 million diapers and 240 million sanitary napkins per year, meeting about 70 percent of demand for the products in Cuba.
Tu said his group has had 20 years of development in Cuba and it is one of the important suppliers of consumer products for the market.
He added that the group aims to export products to other markets in the Caribbean in the second phase of the project and plans to build a washing powder factory with a capacity of 50,000 tonnes per year in Cuba.
Cuban Ambassador to Vietnam Nguyen Trung Thanh said the inauguration of the plant is an important milestone in the bilateral investment ties, and a new area in the bilateral economic cooperation.
For his part, deputy director of the Mariel special development zone Yanet Vázquez Valdés, highlighted the important role of Vietnamese projects in the zone.
He affirmed that the management board of the zone always welcomes and is ready to create the best possible conditions for Vietnamese businesses.
On this occasion, Thai Binh group presented 200,000 baby diapers to Havana’s education department, to be distributed to orphan care centres in the Cuban capital./.