Business Annual furniture fair targets domestic market The 2019 Vietnam Furniture and Home Furnishing Fair (VIFA Home 2019) will be held in HCM City from November 28 to December 1 to promote locally made wooden furniture, home decor and handicrafts.

Business Reference exchange rate up 4 VND on November 20 The State Bank of Vietnam (SBV) set the daily reference exchange rate at 23,139 VND per USD on November 20, up 4 VND from the previous day (November 19).

Business Vietnam’s export of squid, octopus to US surges in 2019 Vietnam’s export of squid and octopus to the US market saw a strong rise of 63.7 percent in the first nine months of 2019 to reach 11.4 million USD, according to the Vietnam Association of Seafood Exporters and Producers (VASEP).