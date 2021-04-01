Business Reference exchange rate down 2 VND on April 1 The State Bank of Vietnam set the daily reference exchange rate at 23,242 VND/USD on April 1, down 2 VND from the previous day.

Business Da Nang targets being int’l sea urban area According to Da Nang’s adjusted planning by 2030 and a vision to 2045, a number of large-scale projects are to be built in the central coastal city. These are expected to turn it into a coastal urban area that plays a role as a growth driver in the central region.

Business GI registration boosts exports of Vietnamese products: Ministry Geographical indication (GI) registration has an important role in helping Vietnamese products enter the global market, heard a regular press conference of the Ministry of Science and Technology (MoST) held in Hanoi on March 31.

Business CAAV proposes resumption of international flights The Civil Aviation Authority of Vietnam (CAAV) has submitted a plan on the reopening of international flights in three stages to the Ministry of Transport.