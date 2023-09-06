Three fishermen with health problems while operating in the water off Truong Sa in the south central province of Khanh Hoa were brought to the mainland for emergency aid . (Photo: VNA)

HCM City (VNA) – Military Hospital 175 under the Ministry of National Defence, in co-ordination with Army Corps 18, has successfully transported three fishermen having health problems while operating in the waters off Truong Sa in the south-central province of Khanh Hoa to the mainland for emergency aid, the hospital reported on September 6.

The fishermen, who are residents of Binh Thuan province’s Phu Quy district, showed symptoms of dizziness and fatigue and suffered breathing difficulties after diving at a depth of 10-20m to catch seafood on September 5.

They were brought to the health station of Sinh Ton island where they received first aid. After a consultation via telemedicine system with Naval Medical Institute and Military Hospital 175, doctors said the patients must be brought to the mainland for treatment.



The same day, a helicopter operated by Army Corps 18 was sent to the island to pick up the patients and safely brought them to the hospital in the early morning of September 6./.