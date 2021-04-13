Business CAAV proposes installing night lighting at Con Dao Airport The Civil Aviation Authority of Vietnam (CAAV) has sent a document to the Airports Corporation of Vietnam (ACV) proposing that research be made on the possibility of installing lights at Con Dao Airport in the southern province of Ba Ria-Vung Tau, to improve operational capacity.

Business VinFast selects NVIDIA DRIVE to power intelligent autonomous electric vehicles VinFast Trading and Production LLC announced that it has selected NVIDIA DRIVE Orin for its new generation of autonomous electric vehicles designed to deliver a superior driving experience to customers.

Business Hyundai automobile sales rise125 percent in March Hyundai Thanh Cong’s automobiles sales in March expanded 125 percent month-on-month, lifting its sales in the first quarter of 2021 to 15,886 units, data released on April 12 showed.

Business Vietnam salt company’s IPO surpasses plan The Vietnam Salt One Member Limited Liability Company (Visalco) launched the initial public offering (IPO) on the Hanoi Stock Exchange (HNX) on April 12.