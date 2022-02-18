Illustrative photo (Source: VFF

Hanoi (VNA) – Five members of the U23 Vietnam team had suspected COVID-19 tests prior to its first match at the ongoing 2022 ASEAN Football Federation (AFF) Youth Championship, according to the Vietnam Football Federation (VFF).



After a training on February 17, some members of the team showed signs of fever. All members then were undergone rapid COVID-19 testing. As a result, four players and a coach had suspected positive tests for coronavirus SARS-CoV-2. They were quarantined immediately.



Vietnam will play against Singapore on February 19 at the Prince Stadium in Phnom Penh, Cambodia.

Earlier, Indonesia and Myanmar withdrew from the 2022 AFF U23 Championship as many players tested positive for COVID-19./.