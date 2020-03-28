Medical workers arrive at the site of the house of a COVID-19 patient (Photo: VNA)

Hanoi, (VNA) – The Health Ministry said late March 28 that the total number of COVID-19 cases in the country increased by five during the day to 174 as of 18:00.



Among the new cases detected during the day, three cases, No 170, 172 and 174, were related to Bach Mai hospital in Hanoi where several cases had been found over the past days.



Case 171 was a student returning from the US transiting the Philippines, while case 172 returned from Russia.

As from 0:00 of March 28, the Government’s new directive on more drastic measures to curb the spread of COVID-19 took effect, including a ban of events with over 20 people and gatherings with over 10 people outside of offices, schools and hospitals. Public transport including bus and domestic flights, have been cut down, while shops offering non-essential goods and services are asked to close down./.





