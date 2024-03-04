Five-coloured sticky rice - Quintessence of Muong Lo
Five-coloured sticky rice represents the basic colours of white, purple, black, yellow, and red, carrying significance in the eyes of the Thai ethnic people and known as the “five elements theory”. Each colour symbolises a desire and aspiration of the Thai people in Muong Lo, the second-largest rice field in Vietnam’s Northwest region.
Five-coloured sticky rice encapsulates the essence of the land and skies of Muong Lo in Yen Bai province. (Photo: VNP/VNA)
Thai people dye rice to make their five-coloured sticky rice. (Photo: VNP/VNA)
The rice is dyed using colours extracted from various natural plants. (Photo: VNP/VNA)
Purple sticky rice is ready for cooking in a wooden steamer of the Thai people in Muong Lo. (Photo: VNP/VNA)
Local people in Muong Lo say the five-coloured sticky rice is most delicious when paired with smoked meat from Thai kitchens. (Photo: VNP/VNA)