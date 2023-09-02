After 78 years, the Declaration of Independence, confirming the right to life and self-determination of the Vietnamese people, has maintained its values.

The Declaration of Independence announced to the world that Vietnam has the same right to independence and freedom as other countries and affirmed the staunch will of all Vietnamese people to be ready to sacrifice everything to defend national independence.

Today, on National Day (Sept. 2), people from all walks of life gathered at the historic Ba Dinh Square where a national flag salute ceremony took place and paid tribute to President Ho Chi Minh at his mausoleum.

“This is my first time attending the flag salute ceremony. I feel so emotional and proud right now,” said Nguyen Minh Tuyen, a Hanoi resident.

President Ho Chi Minh not only left a notable legacy of a great revolutionary cause, but also a shining example of virtues. His thoughts and virtues forever illuminate and elevate Vietnamese people’s hearts and minds./.

