Design of FLC's hi-end urban complex La Vista Sadec in Dong Thap (Photo: flc.vn)

– Real estate developer FLC Group on July 21 began the construction of 15ha hi-end urban complex La Vista Sadec in Sa Dec city of the Mekong Delta province of Dong Thap.At a conference promoting investment in Dong Thap in 2017, FLC signed a memorandum of understanding on channeling capital into four projects in the locality in the areas of urban development, resort, and eco-tourism. La Vista Sadec is one of them and also the first to be implemented.Aiming to become a tourism-service-entertainment site in the city, the complex is designed to include an eco-park, a public art space, a night market, and a shopping centre, among other facilities.Dong Thap, the group’s first destination for expansion in the delta, has been selected for the project for its convenient transport, strategic location to Ho Chi Minh and Can Tho cities, and tourism potential. Sa Dec city is famous for the Sa Dec flower village that draws over 1 million visitors a year.On the occasion, FLC donated 1 billion VND (42,900 USD) to Dong Thap’s Nguyen Sinh Sac study encouragement fund.-VNA