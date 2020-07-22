Business FPT's profit up by 14 percent in first half FPT Corporation overcame challenges due to the COVID-19 pandemic in both the global and domestic markets to achieve positive financial results in the first half of the year, especially in core business lines.

Business Reference exchange rate down 10 VND on July 22 The State Bank of Vietnam set the daily reference exchange rate at 23,221 VND per USD on July 22, down 10 VND from the previous day.

Business Vietnam’s GDP forecast to grow 3.8 pct Vietnam’s economic growth rate this year would reach 3.8 percent if there is no second COVID-19 outbreak in the second half of the year and economic activities gradually resume, the Vietnam Institute for Economic and Policy Research (VERP) has predicted.

Business 20 years of Vietnam’s stock market The Ho Chi Minh City Securities Center (the forerunner of the Ho Chi Minh City Stock Exchange, or HoSE) held its first trading session in July 2000, marking the birth of Vietnam’s securities market. Two decades later, the market has affirmed its role as an effective capital mobilising channel for the economy, contributing significantly to the equitisation of State-owned enterprises (SOEs) and aimi