Business Vietnam's tuna exports to US increase Vietnam's tuna exports increased strongly in the first month of this year, especially to the US market with many orders.

Business No big changes in Hanoi’s apartment market in 2021: Savills Hanoi is unlikely to see any major changes in its apartment market this year or experience the short supply as seen in HCM City, Director of Savills Hanoi Matthew Powell has said.

Business Hoa Phat posts highest crude steel output to date in January The Hoa Phat Group, Vietnam’s leading steel producer, produced more than 670,000 tonnes of crude steel in January, its highest output to date and representing an annual growth of 67 percent.