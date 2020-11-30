FoodMap.Asia platform wins Startup Hunt 2020 contest
FoodMap.Asia, an e-commerce platform to link farmers with hotels and residential areas, won the first prize at the final round of Startup Hunt 2020 contest which was held on November 27 with the theme of “agriculture digital transformation”.
FoodMap.Asia beat 300 other initiatives and projects to get the top prize at Startup Hunt 2020 (Photo: vnexpress)
FoodMap.Asia beat 300 other initiatives and projects to get the top prize worth 100 million VND (over 4,300 USD) at the contest organised within the framework of the Techfest Vietnam 2020.
The platform supports small-and medium-sized agricultural households to form suitable production processes, and improve quality of Vietnamese farming products.
To date, the platform has helped some 300 agricultural producers from 40 cities and provinces nationwide sell nearly 1,000 kinds of agricultural products.
Providing solutions to tracing quality of value chains through blockchain, Digital Kingdom got the second prize worth 50 million VND, while NATA project, which effectively treats seafood processing wastewater for cultivation of cantaloupe and strawberry, won the third prize worth 20 million VND.
According to Nguyen Duc Tung, Director of the Supporting Centre for Youth’s Startup, excellent projects at the Startup Hunt contest are expected to inspire the startup spirit among Vietnamese youths, and new solutions and values will be created, contributing to restructuring the nation’s agriculture.
The Startup Hunt contest, organised by the Vietnam Youth Union, also helps startups acquire necessary knowledge and skills, while enhancing public awareness of agricultural startups during economic downturn caused by the COVID-19 pandemic./.