Business Foreign fund continuously divests from Mobile World Pyn Elite Fund has divested capital from Mobile World Investment Joint Stock Company (MWG), said Vietnam Securities Depository (VSD).

Business Vietnam’s investments abroad up 6.9 percent during Jan-Nov Vietnamese investors poured a total of 490.4 million USD in projects abroad in the first 11 months of 2020, up 6.9 percent year-on-year, according to the Ministry of Planning and Investment’s Foreign Investment Agency.

Business COVID-19 accelerates banking digitisation: seminar The COVID-19 pandemic has speeded up the banking sector’s awareness of digitisation by three to five years and forced lenders to accelerate the process to survive and grow.

Business More reforms needed in construction procedures More drastic reforms of construction-related administrative procedures must be carried to improve transparency and reduce costs for enterprises, heard a conference organised by the Vietnam Chamber of Commerce and Industry (VCCI), the Ministry of Construction and the Friedrich Naumann Foundation in Hanoi last week.